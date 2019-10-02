War: Disha Patani Says Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Is The Best Couple She Has Seen!

Bollywood's two biggest action heroes have come together on screen for the first time. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have shared screen in India's biggest action film in 2019, and are pleasing audiences and critics alike, with their performance. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, took to her social media to praise War, calling Hrithik and Tiger the best couple she has ever seen!

Disha posted an Instagram story about War, and wrote, "Must say the best couple I've ever seen. @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff, you guys are incredible." (sic) It is well known that Tiger idolizes Hrithik, and was super pumped about this collaboration.

Earlier, Disha had shared a poster of War, and captioned it, "What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are fire @tigerjackieshroff @hrithikroshan, so proud of you," (sic)

Other Bollywood celebrities are also amazed by War, and are taking to their social media to express so. Hrithik's close friend, Goldie Behl tweeted, "What an incredible ride #war and some of the best action set pieces ever on indian screen .. @iHrithik all I can say is that class is permanent." (sic)

Raj Kundra tweeted, "Three words DIRECTION, ACTION & TRACTION!! Direction to another level, Action out of this world this film is just going to get traction traction and more traction!! Sooo Proud of you itssiddharthanand #war a must," (sic)

Earlier, Hrithik had made a request to his fans to not share spoilers of the movie, as they had put in an incredible amount of hard work, and didn't want the effect of watching it on screen to be diluted. However, his worst nightmare came true when the movie was leaked online by an infamous piracy website.

