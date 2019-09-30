War FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Out: This Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff Film Will Blow Your Mind!

All Praise For Hrithik-Tiger Film

A Dubai-based journalist Umair Sandhu who watched the film during its censor screening tweeted, "First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, Rocking music and if you love masala movies, then #War should definitely be your pick for this extended weekend. #HrithikvsTiger will BLOW you. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2." (sic)

His Next Tweet Read...

"First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! #HrithikRoshan transforms into a meat machine with #WAR, the actor makes you wonder, is there anything he can't do? He's the life and soul of the movie. #TigerShroff holds his own especially when in face-offs with Hrithik. 4.5/5." (sic)

War Is Siddharth Anand's Finest Effort

He further wrote, "#War is #SiddharthAnand's finest effort so far.The execution of the subject is such, you just can't help get transported to a world of make-believe.Action sequences as also the stunts do complete justice to the genre & the Indian audiences are bound to gasp with disbelief. 4.5/5."

Hrithik's Act Gets A Thumbs Up

"First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! #HrithikRoshan makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Bollywood hero in this film,who can dance effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences.⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2."

Tiger Gives A Tough Competition To Hrithik

"First Review #War ! #TigerShroff also gave Tough Competition to #HritikRoshan the movie. He also Stole the Show all the way. #VaaniKapoor looking Stunning & HOT in the movie. She also acts well. This will shatter previous records and set new ones. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2," his concluding tweet read.