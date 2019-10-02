War FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online To Download In HD Print; Hrithik Roshan's Worst Nightmare Is Here
On its very first day of release, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War full movie got leaked online on a pirated site and we're as shocked as you! Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The film opened to theatres today amid a humongous buzz and we won't be wrong if we say that War is one of the most anticipated films of the year considering it marks the first collaboration of two fabulous action superstars - Hrithik and Tiger.
Recently, films like Dream Girl, Chhichhore and Kabir Singh witnessed the same misfortune but despite the online leak, all of them performed extremely well at the box office. It is yet to be seen if War's business at the box office would be affected by the online leak or not. Meanwhile, check out the latest reactions of movie-goers on War.
Karri Venkata Rohan Sharma @RohanKarri
"#WarReview a movie that would for sure keep you all enthralled. I've never watched such genuine action thriller when it comes to Bollywood. Great Story, Great action and Great thespians! @iHrithik and @iTIGERSHROFF truly nailed it in this one. Kudos to the team of #war!"
Upala KBR ❤ @upalakbr999
"I am cheering for @iTIGERSHROFF & #TeamTiger in #War as the action star has done excellent justice 2 his tag of Youngest Action Superstar. Highly talented & dedicated, TS has smashed the #War ball out of the park with his sensational action sequences! Well done Tiger! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟"
Bhushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1
"Finished Watching #War , Over And Out It's A BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 So Much Twists And Turns With Bestest Action Ever , Looks , Cinematography , BGM And Amazing Performances By @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF & Everyone 😚 Request To Everyone No Spoilers At All Bcoz It's A Best Cinema Experience."
Anchal Rajput @anchal4HR
"#WAR is just an EPIC what else can i say....thank you @iHrithik for giving us again an extraordinary roller-coaster ride love you 😘 #war #TeamHrithik."
.@Rahul4Bollywood
"War Review: A let down. Visuals are amazing. Music is nice. Hrithik is good. Tiger gives one of his best performances but the plot is confusing. Many long a boring scenes. No special dialouges. 2nd half is unbearable. I'm disappointed as a HR admirer. 2🌟."
Urfriendvinu ITV @urfriendvinuITV
"#WAR first half @iTIGERSHROFF movie all the way so far & he shines in a well written role @iHrithik all style & no substance so far Screenplay lacks the punch for an action thriller & action sequences in so called action flick not even match chase scene in @iamsrk starrer #Fan."
Shridhar @IndianGyandu
"Watching the movie #war and feeling like get out of the theater before interval 😒."
D.G @din0092
"Problem with #War movie is
1-Worst acting of #TigerShroff
2-waste roll of #VaaniKapoor
3-faltu ke action scene by #HritikRoshan
4-Worst songs
5-movie length
6-Pridictable story
7-Nothing Is new
8-Screen play just average
9-Over hyped suspence #WarReview
My rating is 1.5/5*."
(Social media posts are unedited.)
