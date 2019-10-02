War FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online To Download In HD Print; Hrithik Roshan's Worst Nightmare Is Here

Karri Venkata Rohan Sharma @RohanKarri

"#WarReview a movie that would for sure keep you all enthralled. I've never watched such genuine action thriller when it comes to Bollywood. Great Story, Great action and Great thespians! @iHrithik and @iTIGERSHROFF truly nailed it in this one. Kudos to the team of #war!"

Upala KBR ❤ @upalakbr999

"I am cheering for @iTIGERSHROFF & #TeamTiger in #War as the action star has done excellent justice 2 his tag of Youngest Action Superstar. Highly talented & dedicated, TS has smashed the #War ball out of the park with his sensational action sequences! Well done Tiger! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟"

Bhushan Khiladi @Bhushanadhau1

"Finished Watching #War , Over And Out It's A BLOCKBUSTER 🔥 So Much Twists And Turns With Bestest Action Ever , Looks , Cinematography , BGM And Amazing Performances By @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF & Everyone 😚 Request To Everyone No Spoilers At All Bcoz It's A Best Cinema Experience."

Anchal Rajput @anchal4HR

"#WAR is just an EPIC what else can i say....thank you @iHrithik for giving us again an extraordinary roller-coaster ride love you 😘 #war #TeamHrithik."

.@Rahul4Bollywood

"War Review: A let down. Visuals are amazing. Music is nice. Hrithik is good. Tiger gives one of his best performances but the plot is confusing. Many long a boring scenes. No special dialouges. 2nd half is unbearable. I'm disappointed as a HR admirer. 2🌟."

Urfriendvinu ITV @urfriendvinuITV

"#WAR first half @iTIGERSHROFF movie all the way so far & he shines in a well written role @iHrithik all style & no substance so far Screenplay lacks the punch for an action thriller & action sequences in so called action flick not even match chase scene in @iamsrk starrer #Fan."

Shridhar @IndianGyandu

"Watching the movie #war and feeling like get out of the theater before interval 😒."

D.G @din0092

"Problem with #War movie is

1-Worst acting of #TigerShroff

2-waste roll of #VaaniKapoor

3-faltu ke action scene by #HritikRoshan

4-Worst songs

5-movie length

6-Pridictable story

7-Nothing Is new

8-Screen play just average

9-Over hyped suspence #WarReview

My rating is 1.5/5*."