War FIRST SONG Ghungroo Out: Hrithik Roshan's Hook Step Will Make You Go Crazy Over Him

We all just love to watch Hrithik Roshan dancing and yay, the first song of War, Ghungroo is out and guess what? Hrithik Roshan's hook step in the song will make you go crazy. Like, literally. Hrithik is one flawless dancer and sorry Vaani, but we couldn't take our eyes off him. Ghungroo will be a perfect party number and going by the music, the song will surely be a hit among the music lovers. Watch the song below..

Speaking of Hrithik-Vaani's chemistry, they have surely put our screens on fire and boy, they do look good together. If on one side, Hrithik Roshan is oozing hotness, Vaani is looking no less hot than Hrithik!

Meanwhile, check out the reactions of netizens after watching the song.

@Anu kumar: "Ghungroo is the best party song of the yrrr.... The signature step is mind-blowing..... Love you Hrithik.... You are the best in the world....."

@RAVI RATHOD: "Vaani Kapoor is so hot hrithik Roshan😘 osm song is beautiful ❤️👌."

@Raj Siradhana: "Vaani is of course a good dancer but there is no denying the fact that there is magic in Hrithik's moves."

@prashant khadka: "That small step of hrithik in arijit voice is best and amazing yar."

@Harsh Raftaar: "perfect combo hrithik: sexiest man on in world, Arijit : best singer of era. Hit like for Arijit and hrithik combo♥️♥️😘😘😘😘."

@Ranjith Dsouza: "I don't care about how good the song is. But Hrithik's just a beautiful creature😍."

Clearly, fans can't stop drooling over Hrithik Roshan and we totally feel them.

For the unversed, War is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2019.

(Social media posts are unedited)