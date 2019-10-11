    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      War: Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff's Film SHATTERS Five All-time Box Office Records; Find Out Here

      By
      |

      Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's latest release, 'War' is having an impressive run at the ticket counters. The high-octane action thriller has set the box office on fire on its extended first week as it collected a record-smashing 238.35 crore net in its extended first week! By doing so, it registered an all-time highest first week in the history of Bollywood.

      On a normal working Thursday, the film again collected brilliantly as it recorded 9.80 crore net on reduced ticket rates (Hindi - 9.25 Cr and Tamil & Telugu - 0.55 Cr)! Starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total collections of this action spectacle already makes it a blockbuster.

      War Is On A Record-breaking Spree

      War Is On A Record-breaking Spree

      The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film has smashed these five all-time box-office records.

      1. Highest grossing 1st week of all time for a Hindi film.

      2. Highest grossing film for Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand.

      3. Highest grossing Hindi film of all time for a film released on Gandhi Jayanti.

      4. Highest grossing Hindi film of all time for a film released on Navratri.

      5. Highest grossing Hindi film of all time for a film released in October.

      Tiger Shroff On The Success Of War

      Tiger Shroff On The Success Of War

      At the success bash of 'War', the actor told the reporters, "I feel blessed to have this opportunity to work side by side with Hrithik who has been my hero and idol. Just this opportunity is a victory in itself for me."

      Hrithik Roshan Feels Validated With The Film's Success

      Hrithik Roshan Feels Validated With The Film's Success

      An overwhelmed Hrithik Roshan said, "It is an incredible response to our hard work and I'm truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it's hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres,"

      War Sequel On The Cards?

      War Sequel On The Cards?

      "We did had an idea of turning it into a franchise provided we get love of audience. It seems audience''s demand is more than our desire. This is how it should be. We all will sit together soon and decide on it," director Siddharth Anand revealed when asked about his plans of making a sequel to the film.

      Vaani Kapoor On Her Role In 'War': I Am The Mr India Of This Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film

      More TIGER SHROFF News

      Read more about: tiger shroff hrithik roshan war
      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue