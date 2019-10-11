War: Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff's Film SHATTERS Five All-time Box Office Records; Find Out Here

War Is On A Record-breaking Spree

The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film has smashed these five all-time box-office records.

1. Highest grossing 1st week of all time for a Hindi film.

2. Highest grossing film for Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand.

3. Highest grossing Hindi film of all time for a film released on Gandhi Jayanti.

4. Highest grossing Hindi film of all time for a film released on Navratri.

5. Highest grossing Hindi film of all time for a film released in October.

Tiger Shroff On The Success Of War

At the success bash of 'War', the actor told the reporters, "I feel blessed to have this opportunity to work side by side with Hrithik who has been my hero and idol. Just this opportunity is a victory in itself for me."

Hrithik Roshan Feels Validated With The Film's Success

An overwhelmed Hrithik Roshan said, "It is an incredible response to our hard work and I'm truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it's hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres,"

War Sequel On The Cards?

"We did had an idea of turning it into a franchise provided we get love of audience. It seems audience''s demand is more than our desire. This is how it should be. We all will sit together soon and decide on it," director Siddharth Anand revealed when asked about his plans of making a sequel to the film.