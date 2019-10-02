War Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Starrer

Sanket J Walke @iSanketWalke

"#Interval Baap of all action!! Hollywood lavel action, Hrithik performance 💯💥🔥🤙🏿🚀🥰😍 @iHrithik tiger top level action👊🏾🤙🏿🤭👍🏻🤘🏻."

Fingers Crossed🤞 @WAR_TheYudhh

"Best Entry scene of @iHrithik 🔥🔥🔥😎😎😎,better than D2, Agneepath and Krrish , and i mean it."

TH @beastshroff

"#WAR is India's best action movie ever. HRITHIK stole the show 😍😍😍. Tiger Shroff legend in the making. Take a bow #SiddharthAnand. This is the best Indian Movie I have watched after Andhadhun. @iHrithik."

Anand Abhirup @TheCrazy_Freak

"30 mins into the film and each scene each dialogue each action is simply outstanding. Already it's the best action film ever. Action by the best in trade."

Anurag Pandit @Anuraghindu86

"OMG what a Action that his been in #War I never saw before. Outstanding. Yaha Theatre me mass pagal ho rahe ha seeti, dance sab kuch. It's Dhoom Dhoom in theatre."

Amod Mehra @MehraAmod

"Watching #War.. Interval.. full time pass.. It's not a spoiler but in the very first scene it is established that Hrithik is the villain.."

Krishna Krish @KNTedofficial

"#interval Baap of all action movies,thrilling set pieces,no dull moment till now... #HrithikRoshan is killing it,what a performance!!! #TigerShroff also stands on his own & give an earnest performance,#HrithikvsTiger scenes are so good. #WAR."

If you have already caught the first day first show of the film, do let us know your quick review in the comments section below!