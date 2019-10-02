War Movie SPOILER LEAKED Despite Hrithik Roshan's Request!

As unfortunate as it sounds, but the spoiler of War movie featuring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, is going viral on the social media and we can't help but feel sorry for the team. Thankfully, many netizens slammed the viral tweet, revealing the spoiler of the film and vouched to watch the movie irrespective of all the negativity, spread by a notorious section of Twitteratis.

A few hours ago, Hrithik Roshan had urged his fans to not to disclose the spoiler of the film and let everyone enjoy the action-drama, which has been in the tremendous buzz.

Hrithik Roshan has tweeted, "Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone's movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this."

Tiger also had a similar message to convey and the actor wrote, "Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make 'War' a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love."

We totally understand the concern of Hrithik and his team. Hence, we won't put the viral tweet in our article. After all, spoiler kills the pleasurable experience and fun of watching a movie.

