War On Twitter Over Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Controversial Remarks!

Harry @harishgoel77

"Sandeep Reddy's thought process is so clear. He is so right when he says "all these critics are parasites". I only go with imdb audience rating."

Princy. @Princy2weets

"This man is full of life... Such an inspiring personality. So confident, positive, bold & straight forward." 👍

Deborah Kaplan @Deborah_Kaplan

"Vanga (& @shahidkapoor) It is love to claim ownership...No love unless people hit each other... This a male domination version of "love". Love is not wanting to hurt the other, but to do the best by them. It involves respect for autonomy as well as togetherness. Full stop."

𝕯𝖎𝖆 @dia110dia

"Hahaha.. @imvangasandeep Sir you're so honest and real...and @shahidkapoor I salute you for choosing to play this role and pull it off flawlessly! Also, we need more such fearless directors in BW! Congratulations on the massive success of #KabirSingh."

ROCKY SINGH @rockysingh_1

"@shahidkapoor and @YouTube Luv this interview of @imvangasandeep he is on fire and hats off to his confidence,thrashing each one who is dissing #KabirSingh,no wonder where this rage of Kabir Singh came from...."

Shaizi Layeeq @shaiz_princess

"It was one of d worst interviews..is dat the definition of love? It's nothing but a disorder called Sadism."

Binu Bee🙅🏻‍♀️ @binu_beens

"It's shameful that ppl make fun of one outer look. Who is perfect anyway ? Is the director a Greek god to call Rajeev a fat guy ?? Nonsense shahid listen to the way he talks sick. He may b a good director but his thoughts need a reform."