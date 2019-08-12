English
    War First Poster: Hrithik Roshan Or Tiger Shroff; Whose Side Would You Pick?

    By
    |

    After the action-packed teaser, the makers of 'War' have now unveiled the first official poster of the film which stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Ever since this film was announced, there is a lot of anticipation around this flick as it brings together Hrithik and Tiger for the first time on the big screen.

    What makes it even more interested is that the two actors are pitted against each other in this high-octane action flick. The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films released the first look poster and wrote, "You cannot miss this #WAR. Choose your side now! #HrithikvsTiger @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF @Vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @War_TheFilm."

    Have a look at the poster here.

    war

    Earlier in an official statement, director Siddharth Anand was quoted as saying, "When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown."

    He further added, "Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally."

    'War' is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2019.

