'War' Star Hrithik Roshan Says That His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Is Still A Huge Part Of His Life

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan was a Bollywood couple who used to be worshipped when they were together. Although they broke many hearts when they got separated in 2014, the way the two have handled themselves is nothing short of inspirational. Hrithik and Sussanne share a great equation even today and are often seen doing normal family things such as catching movies, going out for dinners, and even vacations, with their two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik has always expressed how he is so fortunate to still share a beautiful relationship with his ex-wife. Recently too, he said, "I share a wonderful relationship with Sussanne. She's been and still is a huge part of my life. Just like me, she's someone who's constantly striving to be a better human being. It's nice when people tell me that our relationship is inspiring for them. At the same time, it's sad that it's rare for separated couples to find a peaceful, happy and healthy equation. That should change. We must all strive towards a better understanding of the world, a better understanding of ourselves."

Even Sussanne has expressed similar sentiments towards Hrithik. In the past, she has spoken about how the friendship between her and Hrithik is very sacred to her, and that she has a support system in him. Even when Hrithik was dragged into the infamous controversy with Kangana Ranaut, Sussanne had come out in support of her ex-husband.

On the work front for Hrithik, his last film Super 30 was a commercial success, and it received decent reviews from critics. Now, he is all geared up for taking his fans on an action-adventure with 'War', co-starring Tiger Shroff, who idolises him. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is scheduled to release on October 2.

