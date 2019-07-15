English
    War Teaser: It's Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff In This Slick Action Film!

    Make way for the teaser of one of the most anticipated films! Yesterday, we told you that the makers of Tiger Shroff- Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film has been titled, 'War'. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. Just sometime back, the teaser of this slick action film has been dropped and we are already watching it on loop.

    Tiger Shroff shared the first sneak-peek of the film on his Twitter handle and wrote, ".@iHrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how it's done!"

    Hrithik too posted the teaser and wrote, "You're just starting out in a world I've mastered, @iTIGERSHROFF. Take a seat! Presenting #WarTeaser."

    War has Tiger and Hrithik in a massive showdown against each other. The teaser looks gripping and Hrithik-Tiger's death-defying action stunts leave you on the edge of your seats. Not to forget, Vaani Kapoor looking smoking hot and making us go weak in our knees.

    "When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally," director Siddharth Anand said in an official statement.

    Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, this year.

