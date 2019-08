War Trailer Gives Us Hilarious Memes: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Dialogues Tickle Funny Bones

Netizens are having a field day on Twitter as the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War takes over the internet. While some of the netizens are in awe of the trailer, some can't stop themselves from making memes out of it and guess what? It's every bit hilarious. Tiger Shroff's dialogue 'Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai' has been going viral and netizens can't stop fitting the dialogue into some hilarious situations. Have a look and get ready for a laugh ride..

Rohit Shetty To South Indian Directors :-



#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/jZDdftt7sy — Prof. Boies Pilled bell 💎 (@Lil_Boies2) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer



Relatives :- Aage life mai kya kroge , Kuch Socha hain



Me:- pic.twitter.com/bvY20pOdNh — Prashant (@prashant_7_) August 27, 2019

Dad : Kitni bigad gayi hai , isko smjhati kyun nahi ho tum 😡 #WarTrailer



Mom : pic.twitter.com/NY0OpDtE48 — JERRY 🕵🏻♀️ (@lakh_di_laanat) August 27, 2019

Directed by Sidharth Anand, War also casts Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on October 2, 2019.