English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    War Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's Deadly Combat Leaves You On The Edge Of Your Seats!

    By
    |
    War Trailer Reaction: Hrithik Roshan | Tiger Shroff | Vaani Kapoor | FilmiBeat

    The wait is finally over! The trailer of one of the most anticipated films, 'War' is out and we just can't keep calm. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the high-octane action entertainer promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times.

    The Siddharth Anand directorial has Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a massive showdown. 'War' will see the two superstars push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

    wart

    Watch the trailer here.

    At the beginning of the trailer, we get to know that Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who is perhaps a special forces commando, has gone rogue. To 'knock him off', another commando played by Tiger Shroff, is roped in and thus begins a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase.

    Shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities, 'War' has the country's hottest action heroes mercilessly fighting each other on the land, ocean, and air. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never-seen-before action spectacle on screen.

    The action design team comprises Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House, Eye in the Sky, Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, Kesari, Mary Kom) - all specialists in creating unique, breathtaking, incredible action stunts. Director Siddharth Anand has left no stone unturned to make War the biggest ever action and stunt spectacle in Bollywood.

    Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). It also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, a fresh pairing that has surely caught the attention of the country.

    Sye Raa Vs War: Chiranjeevi Fears More Demand For Hrithik Roshan Starrer

    More WAR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue