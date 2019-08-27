War Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's Deadly Combat Leaves You On The Edge Of Your Seats!

War Trailer Reaction: Hrithik Roshan | Tiger Shroff | Vaani Kapoor | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over! The trailer of one of the most anticipated films, 'War' is out and we just can't keep calm. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the high-octane action entertainer promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a massive showdown. 'War' will see the two superstars push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

Watch the trailer here.

At the beginning of the trailer, we get to know that Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who is perhaps a special forces commando, has gone rogue. To 'knock him off', another commando played by Tiger Shroff, is roped in and thus begins a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase.

Shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities, 'War' has the country's hottest action heroes mercilessly fighting each other on the land, ocean, and air. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never-seen-before action spectacle on screen.

The action design team comprises Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House, Eye in the Sky, Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, Kesari, Mary Kom) - all specialists in creating unique, breathtaking, incredible action stunts. Director Siddharth Anand has left no stone unturned to make War the biggest ever action and stunt spectacle in Bollywood.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). It also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, a fresh pairing that has surely caught the attention of the country.

Sye Raa Vs War: Chiranjeevi Fears More Demand For Hrithik Roshan Starrer