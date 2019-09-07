War: Vaani Kapoor Was Severely Injured While Rehearsing For ‘Ghungroo’; Sustained Several Cuts

Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's action flick, 'War' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The two are incredible in the latest song from the movie, 'Ghungroo', and their dance moves have been much appreciated by everybody. Vaani, especially had to work super hard for this song, as it involved her doing aerial acts and other difficult routines. Ghungroo's choreographer, Tushar Kalia revealed that the dance took three months to perfect, during which, Vaani was injured several times! Read on.

According to Pinkvilla, Tushar said, "For the song, we rehearsed for almost 3 months. It's one of the most difficult songs I have ever choreographed. For the first time ever, an actress is attempting a routine that involves Cyr wheel and Aerial rotating pole and both are very difficult routines to pull off even if you are a brilliant dancer! Once, I shared the idea with Siddharth and Vaani, they were very kicked about it and Vaani wanted to do everything on her own. She didn't want a body double for this!"

He adds, "Vaani is such a hardworking actor and I was amazed to see her commitment. She got so many bruises, she fell so many times and it was bad. Physically, it was very challenging but she never gave up and she never skipped a single day of rehearsal. It is because of her dedication, commitment and hard work that the song has come out so well! I'm really proud of what she has done in the song!"

Vaani too spoke about how challenging it was to perform Ghungroo. She said, "I think my body endured a lot during rehearsals and the shoot. It was physically demanding and extremely challenging with swing pole and Cyr wheel section of the dance but all the sweat and bruises were definitely worth it as it gave me the opportunity to pull off something entirely new. I'm super happy and grateful that people are loving my performance in Ghungroo and most importantly giving so much love to the song and the film."

The film also stars Tiger Shroff. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is scheduled for release on October 2.

