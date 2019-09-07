English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    War: Vaani Kapoor Was Severely Injured While Rehearsing For ‘Ghungroo’; Sustained Several Cuts

    By
    |

    Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's action flick, 'War' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The two are incredible in the latest song from the movie, 'Ghungroo', and their dance moves have been much appreciated by everybody. Vaani, especially had to work super hard for this song, as it involved her doing aerial acts and other difficult routines. Ghungroo's choreographer, Tushar Kalia revealed that the dance took three months to perfect, during which, Vaani was injured several times! Read on.

    Ghungroo: Vaani Was Severely Injured During Dance Rehearsals

    According to Pinkvilla, Tushar said, "For the song, we rehearsed for almost 3 months. It's one of the most difficult songs I have ever choreographed. For the first time ever, an actress is attempting a routine that involves Cyr wheel and Aerial rotating pole and both are very difficult routines to pull off even if you are a brilliant dancer! Once, I shared the idea with Siddharth and Vaani, they were very kicked about it and Vaani wanted to do everything on her own. She didn't want a body double for this!"

    He adds, "Vaani is such a hardworking actor and I was amazed to see her commitment. She got so many bruises, she fell so many times and it was bad. Physically, it was very challenging but she never gave up and she never skipped a single day of rehearsal. It is because of her dedication, commitment and hard work that the song has come out so well! I'm really proud of what she has done in the song!"

    Vaani too spoke about how challenging it was to perform Ghungroo. She said, "I think my body endured a lot during rehearsals and the shoot. It was physically demanding and extremely challenging with swing pole and Cyr wheel section of the dance but all the sweat and bruises were definitely worth it as it gave me the opportunity to pull off something entirely new. I'm super happy and grateful that people are loving my performance in Ghungroo and most importantly giving so much love to the song and the film."

    The film also stars Tiger Shroff. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is scheduled for release on October 2.

    MOST READ: Vicky Kaushal Recounts His Craziest Fan Experience; A Woman Landed Up At His House!

    More VAANI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue