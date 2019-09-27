Watch: Alia Bhatt Teaches Rekha ‘Dhoptungi’ Dialogue From Gully Boy; Rekha Nails It!

Rekha delighted audiences at the IIFA awards 2019 when she learnt and delivered Alia Bhatt's 'Dhoptungi' dialogue from Gully Boy with utmost sass. In a promo video shared, Alia can be seen teaching Rekha the famous dialogue, while the host Ayushmann Khurrana, and Salman Khan cheer on. Take a look!

Colors Twitter handle shared a video of Alia and Rekha on stage, with the former teaching her to say, "Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na." Rekha nails the dialogue, adding a bit of her own personality. The video clip shows reactions of Ayushmann, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan, all of whom are seen enjoying the impromptu performance.

Alia Bhatt as the fiery and passionate Safeena, was one of the most loved performances of the year. In the film, Safeena says this to her boyfriend Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, after she gets into a brawl with a girl who hits on Murad.

Gully Boy was hailed as one of the most fabulous films to come out of Bollywood in recent times, by both critics and audiences alike. The film became a pop culture hit after it brought to limelight, the artists and music from India's underground rap scene.

Gully Boy is the official entry by India for the Academy Awards 2020. Ranveer, Alia, Kalki, Zoya and others who were part of the film, are proud and delighted with the news, and hope it goes on to win an Oscar. Many others in the film fraternity said that Gully Boy deserves to be in the race for the Academy Awards.

At the IIFA Awards 2019, Alia won the award for Best Actress, for her performance in the 2018 film Raazi. Meanwhile, Ranveer won Best Actor for Padmaavat.

