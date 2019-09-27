English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Watch: Alia Bhatt Teaches Rekha ‘Dhoptungi’ Dialogue From Gully Boy; Rekha Nails It!

    By
    |

    Rekha delighted audiences at the IIFA awards 2019 when she learnt and delivered Alia Bhatt's 'Dhoptungi' dialogue from Gully Boy with utmost sass. In a promo video shared, Alia can be seen teaching Rekha the famous dialogue, while the host Ayushmann Khurrana, and Salman Khan cheer on. Take a look!

    Watch: Rekha Nails Alia’s ‘Dhoptungi’ Line From Gully Boy!

    Colors Twitter handle shared a video of Alia and Rekha on stage, with the former teaching her to say, "Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na." Rekha nails the dialogue, adding a bit of her own personality. The video clip shows reactions of Ayushmann, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan, all of whom are seen enjoying the impromptu performance.

    Rekha delighted audiences at the IIFA awards 2019 when she learnt and delivered Alia Bhatt’s ‘Dhoptungi’ dialogue in Gully Boy with utmost sass. In a promo video shared, Alia can be seen teaching Rekha the famous dialogue, while the host Ayushmann Khurrana, and Salman Khan cheer on. Take a look!

    Alia Bhatt as the fiery and passionate Safeena, was one of the most loved performances of the year. In the film, Safeena says this to her boyfriend Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, after she gets into a brawl with a girl who hits on Murad.

    Gully Boy was hailed as one of the most fabulous films to come out of Bollywood in recent times, by both critics and audiences alike. The film became a pop culture hit after it brought to limelight, the artists and music from India's underground rap scene.

    Gully Boy is the official entry by India for the Academy Awards 2020. Ranveer, Alia, Kalki, Zoya and others who were part of the film, are proud and delighted with the news, and hope it goes on to win an Oscar. Many others in the film fraternity said that Gully Boy deserves to be in the race for the Academy Awards.

    At the IIFA Awards 2019, Alia won the award for Best Actress, for her performance in the 2018 film Raazi. Meanwhile, Ranveer won Best Actor for Padmaavat.

    MOST READ: 'We Miss You': Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Remember Yash Chopra On His Birth Anniversary

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Read more about: alia bhatt rekha gully boy iifa
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 21:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue