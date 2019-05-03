Watch How Priyanka Chopra Played A Special Role In Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Wedding!
While Nick Jonas got hitched to 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra in a big fat Indian wedding spread over days in Jodhpur, India, his brother Joe Jonas opted for a low-key ceremony when it came to saying 'I do' to his actress-girlfriend Sophie Turner of 'Game Of Thrones' fame. The couple got engaged in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.
We hear that the 'Quantico' actress was the bridesmaid at the wedding. Meanwhile, we have got you some interesting scoop from Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' D-day.
A Surprise Wedding
According to a report in TMZ, Jesse Grice, Reverend Elvis who officiated the wedding revealed that he was booked for the wedding a week ago but wasn't told who was getting hitched. He recognized the Joe brothers but failed to recognize Sophie since he doesn't watch 'Game Of Thrones'.
The report further states that Grice serenaded Joe and Sophie to "Viva Las Vegas" after the "I dos."
Meet The Newlyweds
After performing at the Billboard Music awards, the Jonas family headed for the Little White Wedding Chapel. Sophie ditched the traditional wedding dress and opted for white blouse and slacks.
Exchanging wedding vows, Joe and Sophie said to each other, "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life, in sickness and in health, forever and ever."
They exchanged ring pops as wedding bands. The newlyweds later posed in front of the Cadillac at the Chapel.
The Marriage License
Sophie and Joe had applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Vegas. Here's a sneak-peek carried by TMZ magazine.
Priyanka Played A Pivotal Part
As Sophie and Joe exchanged their vows, read to them by an Elvis Presley-impersonating officiator, Priyanka was seated next to Danielle Jones. After exchanging rings, the officiator asked Sophie to hold up her bridal bouquet.
As she looked around to find it, Priyanka rushed from her seat to pick it up but guess what! Nick beat her to it and handed a pretty white flower bouquet to Sophie.
Check out the video here-
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.