Watch: Kartik Aaryan’s Fanboy Moment With Amitabh Bachchan While Getting An Autograph

A collaboration with Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one thing that every Bollywood newcomer wishes for. Recently, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan checked this off his bucket list as he shot for an ad with Big B. When Kartik got an autographed signed by Amitabh standing right beside him, he took to Instagram to share the video of his dream come true. Check out Kartik's fan-boy moment with Amitabh!

Kartik shared a video of getting a poster signed by Amitabh, where he can be seen grinning from ear to ear. In the caption he wrote, "आज खुश तो बहुत होगे तुम !! Die hard fan moment!! Standing next to the legend, @amitabhbachchan Sir and watching him sign an autograph for me... ! Had such a wonderful time shooting with you sir but ab ये दिल मांगे मोर... Love you Sir." (sic)

Kartik started off his Bollywood film career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. In the span of eight years, he has risen to prominence, and is one of the most sought after actors in the industry. Kartik recently wrapped the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal, which is as of yet, untitled. He co-starred with his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

He is currently shooting for the remake of the 1978 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, and is scheduled for release on December 9, 2019. Kartik has bagged two more film projects. One is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and the other is also a sequel to the John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana.

MOST READ: Salman Khan Maintains A Dignified Silence Despite The Shelving Of 'Inshallah'