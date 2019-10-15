    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Watch: Nick Jonas Makes Cool Dance Moves For Parineeti Chopra's 'Khadke Glassy'

      A video of Nick Jonas, who has always expressed his love for Bollywood was shared online, which yet again proves the singer's passion for desi music.

      Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video in which Nick can be seen dancing passionately to the song - 'Khadke Glassy' from Parineeti's film 'Jabariya Jodi'. Parineeti shared the video with a caption, "When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy."

      When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film 😜🤣 @nickjonas @sidmalhotra #KhadkeGlassy

      While the 'I Believe' singer went on with his killer Bollywood moves, his wife desi girl Priyanka Chopra also expressed her love to her husband's moves. She commented "Amazing! Haha" on the Instagram video.

      On the work front, Nick Jonas is currently busy with his 'Happiness Begins' tour along with his two brothers Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Parineeti on the other hand, was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' where she shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The shoot of her next 'The Girl On The Train' recently got over. It is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie of the same title.

      Based on a 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the story is of a divorcee who somehow ends up in a missing person's investigation that complicates her life. Parineeti will also appear in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

      Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the promotions of her 'The Sky Is Pink', which was recently released. The movie is also based on a book, and the story is about the life of a couple from the point of view of their terminally ill child. The film even had a special screening at the Toronto Film festival. Farhan Akhtar shared screen space with PeeCee in the movie.

