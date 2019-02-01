Here’s Where You Can Catch Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic!

English
    Are you looking forward to watch Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic? Well, we have a good news for you! Isn't It Romantic, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, in the lead roles, will stream exclusively on Netflix India on February 28, 2019.

    The film, which also stars Adam Devine, will be available in all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada on the same date, the streaming giant said in a statement.

    watch-priyanka-chopra-isnt-it-romantic-hollywood-movie-on-netflix

    Wilson headlines the romcom as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city's next skyscraper.

    And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the the leading lady.

    This will be Priyanka Chopra's third Hollywood project after Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Isabella, a yoga ambassador in Isn't It Romantic?

    Todd Strauss-Schulson has directed the film from a script penned by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
