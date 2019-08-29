Watch The Zoya Factor Trailer Here: Sonam Kapoor Turns 'India's Lucky Charm'

The trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor has been out, and it looks pretty entertaining. In the trailer, Sonam plays the character of Zoya Solanki, who was born when the Indian Cricket Team had created history by winning the World Cup for the very first time in 1983. Owing to the same reason, Zoya's father bestows upon her the title of 'Lucky Charm'. But as she grows up, she thinks of herself as the 'unluckiest' girl and struggles with little things in her day-to-day life.

However, things take a surprising turn when Zoya bumps into the Indian cricket team, of which Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan) is the captain. Soon, she finds herself very lucky for the Indian cricket team. What happens next? Watch the trailer..

The film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma, is all set to hit the theatres on September 20. Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting to the trailer..

mohana @mdahuir: "Funny😂, romance😍 ,lil superstitious 😇n sheer hard work along with a blast of back lash😲 😷 too #TheZoyaFactor can't wait for sept 20 all the best guys❤."

Snigdha @TheBlitheSoul04: "I was actually excited for #TheZoyaFactor Sonam's acting spoiled it for me!"

darshan hiremath @darshanhiremat7: "Literally cant stop laughing! It will tickle your funny bone 2! #TheZoyaFactor."

Safee Akhtar @safeeakhtar0312: "50 years from now, film school kids will do their thesis on how good @sonamakapoor was at choosing her projects. #TheZoyaFactor trailer looks super interesting and refreshing! Hope the movie is good too. All the best to the team!

@dulQuer #TheZoyaFactorTrailer."

Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive: "#TheZoyaFactor has Freshness in Plot and the Trailer is sure to bring a smile to your face."

Don't forget to share with us your opinions on the trailer in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited)