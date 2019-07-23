English
    Watch Video: Sushmita Sen’s Aerial Work Out Will Impress You For Sure!

    Sushmita Sen is an inspiration to all, in whatever she does; whether it is conducting her life elegantly, or spending quality time with her family, or being disciplined when it comes to her work out regime. Her Instagram account presents facets of her life for everyone to see and get inspired by. Sushmita's latest video on her Instagram is one of her doing difficult aerial work out which will leave you impressed for sure. Check it out.

    Sushmita Sen is currently vacationing with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Armenia. Being the disciplined work out freak that she is, she is still making time to hit the gym. She recently posted this video of herself doing complicated aerial work out and captioned it -

    "It's not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly? We each desire & await, that 'moment', that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don't always know exactly when & how this 'moment' will arrive...but arrive IT WILL?❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the 'moment'...but just how prepared WE are for it!!? #practice #train #prepare every moment for that 'moment' ???❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation ?❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga" (sic).

    It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly👊 We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL👍❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!!👊 #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ 👍💋🤗❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation 😉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋

    A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

