‘We Miss You’: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra Remember Yash Chopra On His Birth Anniversary

It is legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra's 87th birth anniversary today. Many members of the Bollywood film fraternity are taking to their social media profiles to remember the man who has produced and directed some of the industry's most iconic movies. Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Divya Dutta tweeted touching notes in memory of Yash Chopra. Check it out.

Karan Johar shared an old video of a conversation with Yash Chopra and wrote, "Yash uncles birthday today! He will always remain my hugest inspiration and am honoured to have been fathered by him in cinema and in life...sharing an in conversation I had with him many years ago about my all time favourite film LAMHE." (sic)

Arjun Kapoor remembered and thanked Yash Chopra for giving us some of the most beautiful films - "Remembering the cinematic genius, #YashChopra Ji on his birth anniversary. Thank you for sowing the seeds of cinephilia and for giving us such beautiful films, that has touched generations. We Love you & miss you." (sic)

Remembering the cinematic genius, #YashChopra Ji on his birth anniversary.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "A legend who created many masterpieces that have a special place in our hearts! Honouring the pioneer of the Indian film industry - #YashChopra ji on his birth anniversary."

Parineeti Chopra shared a sweet anecdote from her life - "One of my life's privileges was eating aloo parathas with Yashji regularly when I was his employee at YRF. Then I became his actor and would look forward to his 7am phonecalls after he watched my movies. WHAT a blessing.Miss you #Yashji.There will never be another like you..."

Divya Dutta tweeted, "Happy bday #YashChopra ji. You are fondly remembered!!! Your movies are a big reason I wanted to be an actor... miss our punjabi bonding!!!god bless." (sic)

Yash Chopra has produced and directed famous films like Kabhie Kabhie, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chak De India. His last film as a director was Jab Tak Hain Jaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

