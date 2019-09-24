English
    We Missed Each Other By A Few Days: PM Modi Tells Rishi Kapoor

    After Howdy Modi, the elaborate event in the USA, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump flaunted their support for each other, many Bollywood stars wished Modi and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was one among them.

    He wished Modi on Sunday by tweeting, "#howdymodi 'Go Modi' - 'Go Trump' - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India."

    The PM sent out a reply stating, "Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement. We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media."

    Eleven months after his treatment for cancer, actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India from New York along with his wife Neetu Singh.

    Other Bollywood stars who wished Modi also received replies from the Prime Minister. He replied to Ajay Devgn's tweet stating, "Indeed, @ajaydevgn. The meeting of the hearts of the people of two of the world's leading democracies in Houston is a new milestone in the India-USA friendship."

    "As a representative of 130 crore Indians, the respect and love that I get is dedicated to the nation. Thanks, @karanjohar," he replied to Karan Johar.

    Modi and Donald Trump on Sunday shared a stage and pledged to fight terrorism. They also piled praises on each other's achievements. Modi also expressed his support to Donald Trump during the 2020 re-elections and rephrased his election campaign's quote as 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar'.

    Sunday's rally marked Modi's maiden discussion on the decision to remove Kashmir's special status on a world stage. About 50,000 Indian Americans took part in the "Howdy Modi!" rally, where crowds chanted "Modi! Modi! Modi!" as he took to the stage.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

