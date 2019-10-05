We Will Decide On Turning ‘War' Into A Franchise: Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand said in an interview that he has plans to turn his action-thriller War into a franchise. He is currently enjoying the positive response that the film is getting from the audience.

The action-thriller, which released on October 2, managed to earn over Rs 53 crore on day one.

"We did had an idea of turning it into a franchise provided we get (the) love of (the) audience. It seems (the) audience's demand is more than our desire. This is how it should be. We all will sit together soon and decide on it," Siddharth told during a recent interaction with the media in Mumbai on Friday.

Siddharth added that it was his aim to take the action genre, even higher and give the audience a never-before experience.

"I wanted to push the team and everyone and only then we were able to make a spectacle like this. Audience has loved the film and this is the proof of their blessings. It is a unique film, a lot of hard work has gone into it and the credit goes to the entire team," he added.

When the lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were asked about a sequel to the movie during a different interaction, they both agreed that there are chances for the same.

On the work front, Tiger is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Rambo. The shooting for the film will start in January 2020 and the movie will release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2020).

Hrithik Roshan on the other hand, recently confirmed the fourth instalment of Krish. It is being said that the film will release for Christmas 2020.