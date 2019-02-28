#WelcomeBackAbhinandan: Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan And Others Are Eagerly Awaiting His Return
In a spirit of fostering peace with India, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that they will be releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman tomorrow, March 1st, 2019. "In our desire of peace, I announce that , and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will release the Indian Air Force officer in our custody tomorrow," announced PM Imran Khan.
The IAF Wing Commander had been captured by Pakistan after an aerial engagement by India with Pakistan's air forces on Tuesday. Everyone from common people to Bollywood celebrities were wishing for the safe return of the IAF commander and so #BringBackAbhinandan started trending everywhere. Now that the Pakistani PM has assured that they will be releasing Abhinandan, the hashtag has turned to #WelcomeBackAbhinandan. Here is how some of the Bollywood celebs reacted to the news!
Kangana Ranaut Is Eagerly Awaiting Abhinandan's Release
Kangana Ranaut told Pinkvilla, "It is sad that some people trying to belittle Abhinandan's heroism by showing pity and foolish concerns, When our wing commander Abhinandan landed in Pakistan he tried to swallow important documents without being concerned about his own life his only priority was National security, but some people back home tried to create sense of insecurity and threat, every army man chooses to serve the nation willingly and is well aware of the consequences, that is why they are true heroes and deserves utmost love and respect, we should stay calm and let the government do what is right for the nation, our army is ready to deal with any situation, our heroes are our saviours we are safe in their hands, eagerly awaiting Abhinandan's return."
Kartik Aaryan: He Has Made Us Really Proud
"We are really proud of Abhinandan and the kind of dignity he showed. I, as a citizen, can say that he has made us really proud. It is happy news for all and for both the countries," Kartik Aaryan told Pinkvilla.
"This Is A Very Positive Signal"
Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan also told Pinkvilla, "I am so happy that this has happened and I am still trying to absorb it. This is such a wonderful gesture on the amount of Imran Khan. I find this as a very positive signal. I would love that all the issues should get resolved. We should also be dignified about it because they have been and we should reciprocate to it."
Vivek Oberoi Tweeted..
"So glad to hear about the release of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Our hearts swell with pride and joy and we are all waiting to welcome our braveheart back Jai Hind #WelcomeBackAbhinandan" (sic)
The News Brought A Smile To Taapsee's Face
Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Now this really brought smile to my face !!! Waiting for tomorrow ..... with bated breath" (sic)
Great News. 👌👍#BringBackAbhinandhan https://t.co/dGUKTcXxy5— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 28, 2019
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #SayNoToWar https://t.co/SE0tZseATQ— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 28, 2019
🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏. Happy to hear our pilot is going to be released tomorrow🙏 God bless!— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2019
