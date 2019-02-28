WelcomeBackAbhinandan: Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan And Others Are Eagerly Awaiting His Return

Kangana Ranaut Is Eagerly Awaiting Abhinandan's Release

Kangana Ranaut told Pinkvilla, "It is sad that some people trying to belittle Abhinandan's heroism by showing pity and foolish concerns, When our wing commander Abhinandan landed in Pakistan he tried to swallow important documents without being concerned about his own life his only priority was National security, but some people back home tried to create sense of insecurity and threat, every army man chooses to serve the nation willingly and is well aware of the consequences, that is why they are true heroes and deserves utmost love and respect, we should stay calm and let the government do what is right for the nation, our army is ready to deal with any situation, our heroes are our saviours we are safe in their hands, eagerly awaiting Abhinandan's return."

Kartik Aaryan: He Has Made Us Really Proud

"We are really proud of Abhinandan and the kind of dignity he showed. I, as a citizen, can say that he has made us really proud. It is happy news for all and for both the countries," Kartik Aaryan told Pinkvilla.

"This Is A Very Positive Signal"

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan also told Pinkvilla, "I am so happy that this has happened and I am still trying to absorb it. This is such a wonderful gesture on the amount of Imran Khan. I find this as a very positive signal. I would love that all the issues should get resolved. We should also be dignified about it because they have been and we should reciprocate to it."

Vivek Oberoi Tweeted..

"So glad to hear about the release of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Our hearts swell with pride and joy and we are all waiting to welcome our braveheart back Jai Hind #WelcomeBackAbhinandan" (sic)

The News Brought A Smile To Taapsee's Face

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Now this really brought smile to my face !!! Waiting for tomorrow ..... with bated breath" (sic)