Manikarnika Controversy: Were Ankita Lokhande's Scenes Deleted From The Kangana Ranaut Starrer?

None Of My Scenes Were Chopped Off In Manikarnika, Says Ankita Lokhande

"I don't know anything about the controversy. I can't say anything. None of my scenes were decreased or deleted. Whatever scenes I had were of course shot properly and well. I guess I had more scenes. I have no complaints," said Ankita Lokhande to Deccan Chronicle.

Manikarnika Is Doing Good, So What's The Problem?

Ankita Lokhande opened up by saying that despite all the controversies, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is doing good at the box office. "I am getting a good response from all. It is a good film and it is being appreciated and that feels good as well," she said.

Ankita Lokhande Praised Kangana Ranaut For Her Work In Manikarnika

Ankita Lokhande also heaped praises on Kangana Ranaut for giving a stellar performance in Manikarnika and also commended her directorial skills. She stated that she loved working with Kangana and she made her feel comfortable and at home. She said, "As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande starrer Manikarnika stands rock solid at the box office and has collected an impressive amount of Rs 56.90 Crores at the box office in just a span of 6 days. The movie might soon cross the Rs 100 Crore mark as the second weekend approaches.