    This Is What Alia Bhatt Would Do If A Girl FLIRTS With Her Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

    Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left the hesitation behind when it comes to talking about their relationship. The duo has made it official and every now and then, when media gets to interact with them, they are asked about each other. Yesterday, when Alia was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Gully Boy, she was asked how she would react if a girl tries to hit on her boyfriend (Ranbir) and this is what she said:

    That’s One Funny Reply

    At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, when Alia was asked whether she would hit a girl if she tries to flirt with her boyfriend, she said, "Abhi tak to nahi, par zindagi baki hai, par shayad kabhi nahi karungi kyunki I am non-violent."

    She further added that in her head she might think about it!

    Alia Also Drew Comparison Between Ranbir & Ranveer

    When asked about working with both Ranbir & Ranveer, Alia said, "There have quite a few similarities. They are both superb human beings and are outstanding actors. Both of them are special to me. The only difference is that I'm doing Gully Boy with one and Brahmastra with one."

    Ranveer Pulled Alia’s Leg

    When Alia called Ranbir & Ranveer ‘special', Ranveer ended up pulling her leg and said, "One is more special and the other is less special." And his comment left Alia blushing.

    Coming Back To Alia-Ranbir

    The duo has been going strong in their relationship. Recently, Alia and Ranbir were spotted together on the New Year's eve and they spent some quality time with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhimma Kapoor in London.

    Neetu and Riddhimma Kapoor have also shared a few pictures from their get together and left the netizens gushing over it.

