    What Does Rishi Kapoor NOT Like About Ranbir Kapoor? Reveals His Behaviour With Fans!

    By
    |

    Rishi Kapoor is known for losing his calm pretty easily. Be it a red carpet or any event, Rishi often gets caught losing cool on the paparazzi. In his recent tête-à-tête with an entertainment portal, Rishi Kapoor admitted he doesn't like posing for a selfie with fans and his son has better patience, when it comes to obliging fans with selfies.

    Rishi Kapoor says, "Ranbir Kapoor is very obliging and kind which I don't like at all. He can't say no. He has so much patience. He will bloody miss his flight but will not deny a selfie to a fan. And I am so irritated when someone asks me for a selfie. I just can't take it and I get unnerved when the person is searching for the button to click the photo."

    Recently in an interview with Bombay Times, Rishi Kapoor also spoke about his treatment in New York and was quoted as saying, "It has been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. "My son [Ranbir] literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here [to New York] with me. The acceptance comes gradually."

    On a related note, a few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor thanked Shahrukh and Gauri Khan for being the constant support for her and Rishi Kapoor during the tough time. She shared her picture, in which she can be seen posing along with Rishi Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Kaajal Anand.

    Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture, "What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovly n good pple !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both @putlu is family love her 😘." (sic)

