What Is Akshay Kumar Expecting From Good Newwz In Terms Of Audience Appreciation?

Akshay Kumar is all pumped up for his next release, Good Newwz - a comedy drama which revolves around IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). The film is directed by Raj Mehta and it also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Company Deliver An Enjoyable Surprise

2019 has been an extremely special year for Akshay Kumar as the actor delivered three consecutive hits - Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Good Newwz is Akshay's fourth release, which is inching towards the theatres in 2019. In his recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor shared his expectations from the film in terms of audience appreciation.

While speaking to Biz Asia, Akshay said, "Good Newwz is unlike anything I have done before and I have a habit of trying my hand with a bunch of un-attempted storylines - whether it's about open defecation, menstruation or sending a rocket to Mars!"

"As always, I hope my fans and their prayers support me as the man I am today is only because of my family's blessings and the immense support, love and adulation of my fans. I hope they love this film as much as we have loved making and being a part of it," added Akshay.

When asked what made him say 'yes' to Good Newwz, Akshay said that the film is a well-rounded balance of comedy, romance and drama.

Akshay further added, "One of the main reasons for doing this film was the innovative subject and the film's treatment. Also the character, the dialogues, the dream team cast, my director Raj's belief and conviction about the story, Dharma's muscle behind the project... all are major plus points but the story of 'Good Newwz' is king!"

Good Newwz is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.