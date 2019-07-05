English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    What's Negative About Being Shahrukh Khan's Wife? Gauri Khan Gives A Surprising Reply!

    By
    |

    Whenever we talk about successful marriages of B-town, one jodi always pops up in our mind and i.e., none other than Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Throughout the years, they hold each other's back and never let their marriage doom. They are not only proud parents of three chilren - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam but also quite successful in their respective fields.

    In her recent media interaction, Gauri Khan was asked about the negative side of being Shahrukh Khan's wife and her reply will surely take you by surprise.

    Aww, That's A Sweet Reply!

    "I think because of who he (Shahrukh Khan) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives."

    Why Gauri Doesn't Pay Any Attention To Negative?

    "Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me.

    Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."

    Gauri On Distancing Herself From Media Glare

    Despite being superstar Shahrukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan often distances herself from being into the limelight. When asked about the same, she said, "I feel that I am leading a very normal life, where I am just another working woman like anyone else."

    She Further Added..

    "I pick and choose when I want to be in spotlight, which is only connected to my work and when I need to use the media. I feel media is important when you are showcasing your work as people need to know what you are doing. So, I enjoy that part as well."

    More SHAHRUKH KHAN News

    Read more about: shahrukh khan gauri khan
    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue