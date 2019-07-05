What's Negative About Being Shahrukh Khan's Wife? Gauri Khan Gives A Surprising Reply!

Aww, That's A Sweet Reply!

"I think because of who he (Shahrukh Khan) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives."

Why Gauri Doesn't Pay Any Attention To Negative?

"Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me.

Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."

Gauri On Distancing Herself From Media Glare

Despite being superstar Shahrukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan often distances herself from being into the limelight. When asked about the same, she said, "I feel that I am leading a very normal life, where I am just another working woman like anyone else."

She Further Added..

"I pick and choose when I want to be in spotlight, which is only connected to my work and when I need to use the media. I feel media is important when you are showcasing your work as people need to know what you are doing. So, I enjoy that part as well."