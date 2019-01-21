What Shweta Bachchan HATES & TOLERATES About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Also Calls Her A STRICT Parent!
The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, was full of interesting revelations made by Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and we gotta say that we loved every second of it! Rumours have been always rife that Shweta shares cold vibes with her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, during Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's reception, the duo was seen dancing together and put all the rumours to rest. Amid all this, when Karan Johar asked Shweta Bachchan what she loves, hates and tolerates about Aishwarya, this is what she said:
Shweta On Aishwarya Rai
During the rapid fire segment, when Shweta was asked what does she love about Aishwarya, she said, "She is a self-made strong woman and a fantastic mother".
When asked about what she hates about her, she told, "She (Aishwarya) takes forever to return phone calls/messages."
What She Tolerates About Aishwarya?
Speaking of the same, Shweta Bachchan said, "Time management".
Shweta Answers The Same Question About Abhishek
Shweta on what she loves about Abhishek: He is very loyal and he is a very dedicated family man. Not just as a son but also a husband.
On what she hates about Abhishek: I hate he thinks he knows it all.
When asked about what she tolerates about Abhishek, she said, "His sense of humour."
Shweta Also Calls Aishwarya A Strict Parent
When KJo asked Shweta Bachchan, who's stricter, when it comes to being a parent - Abhishek or Aishwarya Rai, she chose the latter's name.
Abhishek Also Reveals What He Loves, Hates & Tolerates About Aishwarya
When AB was asked the same question, he said, "She loves me". Speaking of what he hates and tolerates about Aishwarya, he said, "The way she packs." and repeated the same line while answering, what he tolerates about her.
Shweta Pulls Abhishek’s Legs
During the rapid-fire round, Shweta reveals a childhood secret of Abhishek and revealed that he was a thumb sucker and a bed wetter.
Who Won The Hamper?
Beating her own brother, Shweta Bachchan went home with the hamper as she was quite sassy on the show!