What Shweta Bachchan HATES & TOLERATES About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Also Calls Her A STRICT Parent!

Shweta On Aishwarya Rai

During the rapid fire segment, when Shweta was asked what does she love about Aishwarya, she said, "She is a self-made strong woman and a fantastic mother".

When asked about what she hates about her, she told, "She (Aishwarya) takes forever to return phone calls/messages."

What She Tolerates About Aishwarya?

Speaking of the same, Shweta Bachchan said, "Time management".

Shweta Answers The Same Question About Abhishek

Shweta on what she loves about Abhishek: He is very loyal and he is a very dedicated family man. Not just as a son but also a husband.

On what she hates about Abhishek: I hate he thinks he knows it all.

When asked about what she tolerates about Abhishek, she said, "His sense of humour."

Shweta Also Calls Aishwarya A Strict Parent

When KJo asked Shweta Bachchan, who's stricter, when it comes to being a parent - Abhishek or Aishwarya Rai, she chose the latter's name.

Abhishek Also Reveals What He Loves, Hates & Tolerates About Aishwarya

When AB was asked the same question, he said, "She loves me". Speaking of what he hates and tolerates about Aishwarya, he said, "The way she packs." and repeated the same line while answering, what he tolerates about her.

Shweta Pulls Abhishek’s Legs

During the rapid-fire round, Shweta reveals a childhood secret of Abhishek and revealed that he was a thumb sucker and a bed wetter.

Who Won The Hamper?

Beating her own brother, Shweta Bachchan went home with the hamper as she was quite sassy on the show!