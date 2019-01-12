What's The Fuss Around Sonam Kapoor's Anamika Khanna Lehenga? Why It Got Dragged Into Controversy?

A recent Instagram post of Sonam Kapoor has evoked controversies. It all started when Diet Sabya took a potshot at designer Anamika Khanna while sharing a picture of Sonam Kapoor, donning AK's pink lehenga. She captioned the picture as saying, "We know this is going to cause major heartburn, but we simply cannot ignore the fact that @anamikakhanna.in's AK-OK is TOO CLOSE in concept to the Jordans @voguemagazine launched in June 2018, with AW-OK. What would Anna say? ? Thoughts?"

Sonam Kapoor defended Anamika Khanna and shared a post in her support. She wrote, "My dear friend @anamikakhanna.in had gone through a terrible illness in the last year. Her beautiful twin sons @viraj_khanna and @thevisheshkhanna banded together and surrounded her gave her comfort and inspiration. The common slang that is used amongst people is A-Ok in America. Viraj and Vishesh who just returned from America after four years in the prestigious university of Southern California, used the same term playfully with their mom when she was down, saying "mom everything is going to be AK-OK" dear Anamiks I'm so glad everything is eventually AK-OK im so so fortunate to be your muse and @rheakapoor and I get to collaborate with you. I hope I never take you for granted. Love you so much! I shed a tear when I wore this outfit because I know it was inspired by your boys and they gave you strength during your lowest."

Post this, Diet Sabya took down her post and later, they talked to Hindustan Times about the entire fiasco. "We take our jobs seriously, and more often than not we cross check our references. We've cross checked refs to a point where we've made designers pay artists they've unknowingly ripped off. These are #Facts."

"It's just for the better. With this post we felt like the concept was too close for comfort. Having said that, we spoke to the Khanna boys and felt that we need to take this call. This in no way shows that we are weak. This decision was primarily out of empathy."

Diet Sabya also posted a message for its followers on its Instagram that reads, "We apologise ONLY to our followers because if feels like we failed you in this crazy debate... Please note that we've taken this action under no influence from any A-list celebrity/celebrities, or their emotional public cry. This decision was taken out of empathy and not intimidation... DS-OK?"