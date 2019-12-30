    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      What To Watch In January 2020: Ghost Stories, Jamtara, Forgotten Army

      By
      |

      January 2020 is set to bring blockbuster releases on the big screen with films like, Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and more. At the same time, there are plenty of shows and movie releasing on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Actors like Sunny Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and more are making debut in 2020, the year itself will start with the Netflix's horror anthology, Ghost Stories.

      jan 2020

      Ghost Stories

      Ghost Stories is an anthology with short horror stories directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. Janhvi will be debuting with the Zoya's directorial. The stories also star Gulshan Devaiah, Avinash Tiwary, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

      Jamtara

      Jamtara will bring the story from the district of the same name from Jharkhand. Based on the series of ATM fraud cases, the show will follow four guys who are responsible for the crime. The Indian crime thriller will release on 10th January 2020.

      Forgotten Army

      Kabir Khan will also join the digital space with the recreation of his documentary film, The Forgotten Army of the same name created in 1993. The war series will be released on Amazon Prime and will be available on Republic Day. The show will follow the army members in the Azad Hind Fauj who have been credited for contribution towards Indian Independence.

      Some internationals shows that are worth keeping an eye out for some of the originals are Giri/Haji, Dracula, Spinning Out. Others returning series are Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from Netflix.

      Janhvi Kapoor On 'Ghost Stories': Reveals Why She Said "Yes" To Work With Zoya Akhtar!

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue