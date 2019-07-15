English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    What's With Deepika Padukone's Nose? Netizens Troll Her; Bold Photoshoot Goes Wrong?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot for a jewellery brand didn't go well with some of the fans of the actress as the netizens felt something was wrong with her nose. A couple of days ago, Deepika's stylist, Shaleena Nathani shared a picture from her photoshoot on her Instagram page and left the actress in predicament. Wondering what went wrong? Keep reading.

    Netizens can't help themselves from questioning Deepika's nose, hair and skin tone in the picture and blame everything on one thing - they feel she's photoshopped badly.

    whats-with-deepika-padukone-nose-trolled-for-photoshoppped-photoshoot

    A user slammed the hairstyle of the actress saying, "@minalkeswani: Deepika can honestly do no wrong but her but this hair is a hot mess here! It's not a "messy up do" and it's not a "wet hair" look I'm not sure what they were going for here? Her team should have definitely sorted that out."

    Another user commented on her skin tone and wrote, "@bazzezkhouloud: But she is not that white !!!"

    @shreyuu.22: "What a bad photoshop. What her obsession with looking fair clearly not her complexion. Just bad!"

    @harmanincl; "What's up with @deepikapadukone photoshopping your pics ??"

    @anisakzn: "Photoshopping is really bad. Look at her nose!!!"

    @crazyfeetkavya: "What happened to her nose 😂"

    @whysundayends: "Toooooo much photoshop."

    @silvya_mario: "@deepikapadukone your face is photoshopped to such an extent man!"

    FIND OUT! What's The TITLE Of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer?

    Many also went on to point out the the striking resemblance of her look with Sonam's Cannes look.

    @ love.hope.yoga: "Why does it remind me of @sonamkapoor."

    @prernachhabra: "Reminds of @sonamkapoor 's look at #cannes 2019 ❤️"

    @drjobayda: "Always copying sonam...why!!!!..."

    On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Read more about: deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue