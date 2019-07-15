What's With Deepika Padukone's Nose? Netizens Troll Her; Bold Photoshoot Goes Wrong?

Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot for a jewellery brand didn't go well with some of the fans of the actress as the netizens felt something was wrong with her nose. A couple of days ago, Deepika's stylist, Shaleena Nathani shared a picture from her photoshoot on her Instagram page and left the actress in predicament. Wondering what went wrong? Keep reading.

Netizens can't help themselves from questioning Deepika's nose, hair and skin tone in the picture and blame everything on one thing - they feel she's photoshopped badly.

A user slammed the hairstyle of the actress saying, "@minalkeswani: Deepika can honestly do no wrong but her but this hair is a hot mess here! It's not a "messy up do" and it's not a "wet hair" look I'm not sure what they were going for here? Her team should have definitely sorted that out."

Another user commented on her skin tone and wrote, "@bazzezkhouloud: But she is not that white !!!"

@shreyuu.22: "What a bad photoshop. What her obsession with looking fair clearly not her complexion. Just bad!"

@harmanincl; "What's up with @deepikapadukone photoshopping your pics ??"

@anisakzn: "Photoshopping is really bad. Look at her nose!!!"

@crazyfeetkavya: "What happened to her nose 😂"

@whysundayends: "Toooooo much photoshop."

@silvya_mario: "@deepikapadukone your face is photoshopped to such an extent man!"

Many also went on to point out the the striking resemblance of her look with Sonam's Cannes look.

@ love.hope.yoga: "Why does it remind me of @sonamkapoor."

@prernachhabra: "Reminds of @sonamkapoor 's look at #cannes 2019 ❤️"

@drjobayda: "Always copying sonam...why!!!!..."

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak.

