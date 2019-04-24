When EX-LOVERS Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan SPOTTED TOGETHER With Abhishek Bachchan: UNBELIEVABLE PIC

Too Rare To Miss!

Seen here is Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, giving autographs to their fans. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan can be seen standing behind them.

Recently, Aish-Salman Was In The Headlines

A few days, yet another rare picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai went viral on the social media platforms, which sent their fans in tizzy!

Cut To Present

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and recently, the duo was seen celebrating their 12th anniversary in Maldives.

Aish-Abhi With Aaradhya

The duo was accompanied by their little daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and shared a few lovey-dovey pictures on their Instagram handle.

Aishwarya Looked Ethereal

Aishwarya, who's known for her ethereal beauty looked so gorgeous that Abhishek Bachchan also couldn't take his eyes off and ended up comparing his wife with the 'moon' in his posts.

Bachchans Chill Like Never Before!

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, chilling in the pool, while daddy Abhishek Bachchan captures them in his camera.