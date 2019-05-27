'Katrina Kaif, Do You Want A Slap?' What Made Akshay Kumar Say Such SHOCKING Thing To Her?

Here's How This Story Goes..

When Katrina had graced Koffee With Karan, she had revealed, "I am hearing about it - everyone getting their rakhi tied. Let me tell you what day it is - I am shooting for Sheila Ki Jawani which is a song in Tees Maar Khan.

I am wearing my gold choli and sitting on set, why won't anyone tie me rakhi - I am doing like that."

That's Hilarious!

"Nobody is there, nobody is really paying attention to me and who do I see walking through the door? A person I have great regard for. A person I consider a dear friend, and according to me I don't see anything wrong with it so I ask him, "Can I tie you rakhi?" and Akshay Kumar says, "Do you want a slap?"

Cut To Present – Katrina Was Asked The Same About Salman

Recently, at Bharat event, Salman was seen pulling Katrina's legs and said he can't be 'Bhaijaan' of Katrina.

When asked about the same, Katrina told an entertainment portal, "He doesn't allow me to call him 'Bhaijaan' because he is not my brother that's why. For the same reason that Akshay Kumar doesn't allow me to tie him a rakhi, because we are friends and not siblings. That's the difference."

Katrina Will Be Reuniting With Akshay After Bharat

After the release of Bharat, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Speaking of collaborating with Akshay after a long time, Katrina said, "I'm really excited. We have already shot a few days for Sooryavanshi.

I really thought, 'What's it going to be like? There's going to be this uncomfortable...finding this comfort on set...because we are working together after nine years."

Katrina Is Happy To Collaborate With Akshay

"It's a really long time.' But from the first 'action', I was like, 'Oh, okay, it's fine!' We still have that ease from the way that we worked together and he is a great co-star. I'm really enjoying on set with him."

Coming back to Bharat, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019.