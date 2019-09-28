When Boman Irani Had To Register His Newborn Grandson In School!

Boman Irani spoke about the importance of education, both for youngsters and for older generations, while interacting with the media recently. He stated how people, as they get older, may become richer in experience, but stop learning. He even shared an interesting story about how, when his grandson was born, his daughter-in-law wanted him enrolled in school the very next day! Read on.

Boman told IANS, "I feel that education is so important for youngsters today but also for people who are older. People who are older today, with changing times, seem to gain experience but don't seem to be learning anymore."

He continued, "When we turned three or three and a half years old, our parents would send us to schools. We got educated and that was the end of it. Today, my experience with education is with my grandchildren."

Boman went on to share the story about his grandson - "When my grandson was born, we went into the room to congratulate our daughter-in-law. We all hugged and kissed the baby. My daughter-in-law told my son 'tomorrow, you go and register'. I said 'yeah, for the birth certificate'. They said 'no, for school.'"

"On the day that the child is born, they have to start worrying about education, registration at a good school, then of course they will worry whether their child will get 98.4 per cent in the tenth standard or not...how sad is that," he said talking about the increasing levels of competition in the world.

He concluded with, "Good education, good new techniques of learning, innovation are I think the order of the day."

On the work front, Boman was last seen in PM Narendra Modi. He has four movies lined up next - Drive, Made In China, Housefull 4, and '83.

