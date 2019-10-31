When Jackie Shroff Had To Slap Anil Kapoor 17 Times While Shooting Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films is celebrating 30 years of the Bollywood classic 'Parinda'. The film was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released on the 3rd of November 1989. The Bollywood crime-drama had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit.

On the account of 30 years of Parinda, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to their social media handles and are sharing videos clips and BTS content. It's the perfect trip down the nostalgic down one of Bollywood's most iconic movies ever made.

The makers shared, "@AnilKapoor has always been a perfectionist when it comes to his shots. Here is @bindasbhidu sharing how it took 17 'hard' takes to get the final cut for one of #Parinda's scenes. #30YearsOfParinda"

Furthermore Jackie Shroff shared his experience while shooting the iconic film, "Anil Kapoor wanted to express that his elder brother has slapped him and in the very first shot the take was perfect with the perfect expressions captured but Anil Kapoor wants one more shot and it took 17 hard slaps to shoot the scene, and I was forced to slap him in real because he can't give expressions based on fake slaps"

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next project is Shikara and slated to release in 2019.