When Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan Left Aishwarya Rai All PANICKED & Abhishek Said 'I Can't Stop Them'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved pairs of the B-town. The way, they have made their marriage work is commendable. If on one side, B-town gets shamed for divorces and extra-marital affairs, Aish & Abhi proved that they have eyes only for each other and their marriage is as strong as rocks! In a tete-a-tete with Jitesh Pillai for Famously Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai talked about the time, when Abhishek proposed her for marriage and how Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan left Aishwarya Rai, all panicked!
Aishwarya Recalls..
Aishwarya says, "Everything was a whirlwind." She went on to add that she didn't even know anything about ‘roka' ceremony because she is a South Indian."
What Left Aishwarya All Panicked?
Aishwarya says, "Suddenly, there's a call from their house to ours that ‘We're coming' and my dad was out of town. I was like ‘Dad!' and he was like "Yeah, it will take me a day to come."
Abhishek: I Can’t Stop Them
Aishwarya revealed that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were so excited to meet her and Abhishek said that he can't stop them now as they're one their way already!
Aishwarya Also Revealed Her Reaction At That Time
She revealed, "I was like.. This ‘roka' is happening with a call to my father, who's out of town. Mom is here and we're here and they have all arrived at home emotional and all of this and I'm like ‘Oh my God! It's happening. And then it's like ‘Come on, let's go home'. Is this an engagement? Like, what's just happened!"
Aishwarya Also Revealed A Strange Coincidence
She asserted that the very next day, she was sitting on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's sets, shooting for Khwaja Mera Khwaja, wherein she was playing the character of Jodha as a bride.
Aishwarya says that it was surreal to be bride off-screen and on screen and it was really weird for her!