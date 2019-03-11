When Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan Left Aishwarya Rai All PANICKED & Abhishek Said 'I Can't Stop Them'

Aishwarya Recalls..

Aishwarya says, "Everything was a whirlwind." She went on to add that she didn't even know anything about ‘roka' ceremony because she is a South Indian."

What Left Aishwarya All Panicked?

Aishwarya says, "Suddenly, there's a call from their house to ours that ‘We're coming' and my dad was out of town. I was like ‘Dad!' and he was like "Yeah, it will take me a day to come."

Abhishek: I Can’t Stop Them

Aishwarya revealed that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were so excited to meet her and Abhishek said that he can't stop them now as they're one their way already!

Aishwarya Also Revealed Her Reaction At That Time

She revealed, "I was like.. This ‘roka' is happening with a call to my father, who's out of town. Mom is here and we're here and they have all arrived at home emotional and all of this and I'm like ‘Oh my God! It's happening. And then it's like ‘Come on, let's go home'. Is this an engagement? Like, what's just happened!"

Aishwarya Also Revealed A Strange Coincidence

She asserted that the very next day, she was sitting on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's sets, shooting for Khwaja Mera Khwaja, wherein she was playing the character of Jodha as a bride.

Aishwarya says that it was surreal to be bride off-screen and on screen and it was really weird for her!