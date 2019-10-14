    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
        When Jaya Bachchan Teased Amitabh Bachchan By Calling Him Her 'Third Child'

        A throwback video interview featuring Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan has been going viral on the internet, wherein the iconic couple can be seen discussing parenting. The video is released by the Instagram page of BBC Hindi wherein the hosts asks Jaya Bachchan about her comeback to the movies and she had said, "I have to raise three kids (hinting at Amitabh Bachchan).

        A shy Amitabh Bachchan smiles while listening to Jaya's reply and clarified that she is calling him the 'third kid'.

        In the same interview, Amitabh Bachchan also confessed that he feels guilty about not spending enough time with children - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan as he's busy with earning bread and butter for them. "It's embarrassing that I haven't been able to give my kids the time I want to. This age are very formative," says Big B in the video.

        However, Jaya Bachchan praises Big B and said, "I see Amit spends a lot of time with the kids which is even reflective in their behaviours because most of their mannerisms seem to be influenced by their father."

        Amitabh also spoke about his parents (Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan) and their influence on him. "Without any hesitation, I have to admit that the way I was brought up by my father and mother and the kind of way they taught me things... I notice that all the time," said Amitabh Bachchan.

        Cut to present, last Friday (October 11), Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 77th birthday with his entire family. On the work front, he will be seen next in Chehre and Brahmastra.

        Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 22:06 [IST]
