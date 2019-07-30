When Karan Johar PARTIED Hard With Ranbir, Deepika, Shahid & Others! Watch Video Here

When it comes to throwing amazing parties, nobody can beat director-producer Karan Johar! Last week, he invited a couple of Bollywood celebrities to his house and turned a casual Saturday get-together into an epic night.

Later, the filmmaker took to his Instagram page to give us a sneak-peek into his party, which saw the attendance of prominent faces like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal amongst others.

Karan shared a video and captioned it as, 'Saturday night vibes'. Have a look at it here.

The video begins with Deepika Padukone posing with her friend and is followed by Malaika Arora, who winks to the lens before the camera moves towards her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The 'Panipat' actor is seen having a chat with Shahid Kapoor.

The lens then moves to Vicky Kaushal who is seen sitting on the ground. We later get to see Varun Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar in deep conversation. From there, the camera moves to Ayan Mukerji and Natasha Dalal. The final part of the footage shows Ranbir Kapoor sitting next to Mira Rajput on another couch.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently bought the Hindi remake rights of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade'. He will be donning the directorial hat for 'Takht' which has an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Karan Johar Paid This WHOPPING Amount For Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Rights?