English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Karan Johar PARTIED Hard With Ranbir, Deepika, Shahid & Others! Watch Video Here

    By
    |

    When it comes to throwing amazing parties, nobody can beat director-producer Karan Johar! Last week, he invited a couple of Bollywood celebrities to his house and turned a casual Saturday get-together into an epic night.

    Later, the filmmaker took to his Instagram page to give us a sneak-peek into his party, which saw the attendance of prominent faces like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal amongst others.

    karanjohar

    Karan shared a video and captioned it as, 'Saturday night vibes'. Have a look at it here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Saturday night vibes

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

    The video begins with Deepika Padukone posing with her friend and is followed by Malaika Arora, who winks to the lens before the camera moves towards her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The 'Panipat' actor is seen having a chat with Shahid Kapoor.

    The lens then moves to Vicky Kaushal who is seen sitting on the ground. We later get to see Varun Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar in deep conversation. From there, the camera moves to Ayan Mukerji and Natasha Dalal. The final part of the footage shows Ranbir Kapoor sitting next to Mira Rajput on another couch.

    On the work front, Karan Johar recently bought the Hindi remake rights of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade'. He will be donning the directorial hat for 'Takht' which has an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

    Karan Johar Paid This WHOPPING Amount For Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Hindi Remake Rights?

    More KARAN JOHAR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue