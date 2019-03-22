English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Flashback: When Karan Johar Revealed He HATED Holi & The Reason Is Abhishek Bachchan

    By
    |

    While almost all the Bollywood celebrities celebrated Holi yesterday and shared pictures being soaked with 'pichkari' and colours all over their faces, Karan Johar remained absent except for retweeting a few Holi wishes. KJo had previously revealed that he isn't a fan of playing Holi as Abhishek Bachchan terrified him during their childhood. The experience shook him and he stopped playing Holi since then. Check out what Karan Johar said previously below...

    KJo Revealed His Childhood Story Of Playing Holi

    "When I was 7 my colony kids ran towards me to paint me in silver colour but at the last, I fought with them," said Karan Johar.

    Abhishek Bachchan Terrified Me, Says Karan Johar

    Karan Johar revealed that just when he was saying that he's terrified of Holi, Abhishek Bachchan came and threw him inside a tub filled with Holi colours. "I was just saying that till the time Abhishek came and throw me in the tub of colours and after that, I have not played Holi yet."

    Staying In His Comfort Zone

    Yes, we all know that Karan Johar is terrified of Holi from childhood and is in his comfort zone all these years. We hope he comes out of his comfort zone in the future and enjoy the festival of colours.

    Karan Johar

    However, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan are close friends right from their childhood and have worked together in movies such as Dostana and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

    Most Read: Has Success Gone To Vicky Kaushal's Head? Directors Claim He Can't See The Ground Below His Feet

    Read more about: karan johar abhishek bachchan
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue