Flashback: When Karan Johar Revealed He HATED Holi & The Reason Is Abhishek Bachchan
While almost all the Bollywood celebrities celebrated Holi yesterday and shared pictures being soaked with 'pichkari' and colours all over their faces, Karan Johar remained absent except for retweeting a few Holi wishes. KJo had previously revealed that he isn't a fan of playing Holi as Abhishek Bachchan terrified him during their childhood. The experience shook him and he stopped playing Holi since then. Check out what Karan Johar said previously below...
KJo Revealed His Childhood Story Of Playing Holi
"When I was 7 my colony kids ran towards me to paint me in silver colour but at the last, I fought with them," said Karan Johar.
Abhishek Bachchan Terrified Me, Says Karan Johar
Karan Johar revealed that just when he was saying that he's terrified of Holi, Abhishek Bachchan came and threw him inside a tub filled with Holi colours. "I was just saying that till the time Abhishek came and throw me in the tub of colours and after that, I have not played Holi yet."
Staying In His Comfort Zone
Yes, we all know that Karan Johar is terrified of Holi from childhood and is in his comfort zone all these years. We hope he comes out of his comfort zone in the future and enjoy the festival of colours.
Karan Johar
However, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan are close friends right from their childhood and have worked together in movies such as Dostana and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Most Read: Has Success Gone To Vicky Kaushal's Head? Directors Claim He Can't See The Ground Below His Feet