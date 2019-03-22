Flashback: When Karan Johar Revealed He HATED Holi & The Reason Is Abhishek Bachchan

KJo Revealed His Childhood Story Of Playing Holi

"When I was 7 my colony kids ran towards me to paint me in silver colour but at the last, I fought with them," said Karan Johar.

Abhishek Bachchan Terrified Me, Says Karan Johar

Karan Johar revealed that just when he was saying that he's terrified of Holi, Abhishek Bachchan came and threw him inside a tub filled with Holi colours. "I was just saying that till the time Abhishek came and throw me in the tub of colours and after that, I have not played Holi yet."

Staying In His Comfort Zone

Yes, we all know that Karan Johar is terrified of Holi from childhood and is in his comfort zone all these years. We hope he comes out of his comfort zone in the future and enjoy the festival of colours.

However, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan are close friends right from their childhood and have worked together in movies such as Dostana and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.