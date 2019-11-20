When Katrina Kaif Left Salman Khan Blushing!

Salman Khan, the ultimate crowd-puller of Bollywood recently left his audience stunned, after he decided to open about his ex-girlfriends. In the recently aired Weekend Ka War segment of the popular show Big Boss 13 which he hosts, Salman Khan decided to talk about his ex-girlfriends upon the insistence of the special guest, Anil Kapoor.

Both actors teased each other on the show, and finally Anil Kapoor was asked to reveal his favourite co-star of Salman Khan. Interestingly, Kapoor named quite a few including Madhuri Dixit, Bhagyashree, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. While Salman Khan chose to ignore Aishwarya, he was left blushing when Anil mentioned Katrina's name.

Later, when Anil Kapoor revealed that he loves Salman Khan's pairing with Sangeetha Bijlani, his ex-girlfriend the most, the megastar replied that she was actually his 'real-life heroine'. However, Salman's adorable reaction while Anil mentioned Katrina's name left everyone present in splits.

Katrina Kaif was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan during her initial days in the film industry. Later, the duo broke up and the actress began to date Ranbir Kapoor. However, Salman and Katrina have always remained close friends, to the surprise of the fans and industry members. The megastar later romanced Katrina in several popular films, including his last release Bharat.

When it comes to the work front, Salman Khan is all set to release Dabbang 3, his much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster movies Dabbang and Dabbang 2, on December 20. The movie, which is directed by Prabhudeva, will have Salman Khan reprising his much-loved role Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha too reprises her role from the original in the sequel, which will also have newcomer Saiee Manjrekar in a key role.

