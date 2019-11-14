When Udja Chaman's Actress Maanvi Gagroo Ran Out Of An Attempt-to-rape Scene Audition!

Those who have watched the web series Tripling must be well-aware of actress Maanvi Gagroo. The actress recently played a lead actress in Ujda Chaman, which also casted Sunny Singh in the lead role. The film revolved around a bald man and an overweight woman, finding love and accepting themselves as they are.

In her recent tête-a-tête with Spotboye, Maanvi shared a horrific experience, where she had to give an audition for an attempt-to-rape scene.

While sharing her experience, Maanvi revealed,"I remember I had run out of an audition that required me to do an attempt-to-rape scene in a sleazy office with just 2 men seated next in the room. The room, which they called as their office, also had a bed." Maanvi further asserted that she was terrified of her safety and that's why she ran out of the office.

Maanvi also spoke about her role in Ujda Chaman and said, "It has been crazy in 2019 and I couldn't be happier. Not to glorify workaholism, but I haven't felt this productive in a really long time. While all of my projects like Tripling, Four More Shots Please, Ujda Chaman and now Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan have kept me super busy, they've also given me time to travel. I've been to locations I might or might not have gone to on my own. They've given me time to rejuvenate between projects."

Speaking of Maanvi's next project, she will be seen next in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The film casts Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles as a homosexual couple and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.